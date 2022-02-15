Pam & Tommy

Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" rises to No. 2 on the list of the week's most in-demand new shows.

Hulu’s ‘Pam & Tommy’ Shoots Up the List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | February 15, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

Disney+’s ”The Book of Boba Fett“ holds on to the No. 1 slot, while Netflix’s ”All of Us Are Dead“ is dying off

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

This week, Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” surged up the ranking with its first full week of data. Last week, it had enough demand to rank as the 10th biggest breakout show but it jumped into second place with 32.9 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics data.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

chip-n-dale-rescue-rangers-movie

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg Are Chip and Dale in Cheeky Trailer for Disney+ Movie ‘Rescue Rangers’ (Video)
David Zaslav

What Warner Bros. Discovery Will Look Like and Why Jason Kilar Won’t Survive the Merger

‘Maid’ Creator Molly Smith Metzler Signs Multiyear Deal With Netflix
loki

Owen Wilson Confirms Return for ‘Loki’ Season 2, Says Filming Starts Soon
Deep Water Hulu Ben Affleck Ana De Armas

‘Deep Water’ Teaser: There’s Something Wrong With Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas (Video)

Demand for HBO/HBO Max Originals Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Charts

TikTok Can Circumvent Apple and Google Privacy Protections and Access Full User Data, 2 Studies Say (Exclusive)
inventing-anna-episode-9-julia-garner

‘Inventing Anna’ Ending Explained: What Happened to Anna Delvey?
Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev

‘The Tinder Swindler’ Fact Check: What Happened to Simon Leviev and His Victims?
hollywood covid production mask

California May Drop Its Mask Mandates, But Hollywood Won’t
inventing anna julia garner

‘Inventing Anna’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the New Netflix Show? (Photos)