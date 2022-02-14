Four of the 10 most in-demand HBO/HBO Max shows are from DC, including "Titans."

Demand for HBO/HBO Max Originals Is Nipping at Netflix’s Heels | Charts

by | February 14, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

Four of the top 10 in-demand shows for the premium cabler and its streaming platform hail from the DC Universe

Netflix needs to watch its back. Throughout 2021, demand for HBO/HBO Max originals grew at a faster pace than demand for Netflix originals, according to Parrot Analytics data.

Both platforms saw demand for their programming grow, which is an important reminder that the total size of the streaming pie is still growing. However, as HBO Max reached its first anniversary this year it was gaining ground on Netflix.

Become a member to read more.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

TikTok Can Circumvent Apple and Google Privacy Protections and Access Full User Data, 2 Studies Say (Exclusive)
free-guy-ryan-reynolds-jodie-comer

The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in February 2022
Isabel Torres

Isabel Torres, Star of HBO Max series ‘Veneno,’ Dies at 52
inventing-anna-episode-9-julia-garner

‘Inventing Anna’ Ending Explained: What Happened to Anna Delvey?
Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev

‘The Tinder Swindler’ Fact Check: What Happened to Simon Leviev and His Victims?
hollywood covid production mask

California May Drop Its Mask Mandates, But Hollywood Won’t
inventing anna julia garner

‘Inventing Anna’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the New Netflix Show? (Photos)
charlie-cox-matt-murdock-daredevil

‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ and More Marvel Shows Leaving Netflix on March 1 – Next Stop Disney+?
Leonardo DiCaprio Don't Look Up

How ‘Don’t Look Up’ Film Editor’s Wedding Video Ended Up in the Movie’s Final Montage (Video)
Dr. Phil

Latest ‘Dr. Phil’ Workplace Accusations Come Amid a Bid to Reclaim Ratings Dominance
Beijing Olympics

How Downhill Are Beijing’s Winter Olympics Ratings (So Far) vs. 2018?