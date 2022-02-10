MacGruber: Coronavirus - SNL

The streamer’s top shows are all licensed content — which could be a problem if NBCUniversal shifts its content to Peacock

The most in-demand show available on Hulu in January was NBC’s perennially popular “Saturday Night Live,” which had 54.64 times the average series demand according to data from Parrot Analytics. Both “SNL” and “Law & Order” are on Hulu though they originally aired on NBC. 

Last fall, the Wall Street Journal reported that NBCUniversal parent Comcast was considering pulling some of its content from Hulu to make it exclusive to its own streaming service, Peacock — which would be a big threat to Hulu given the popularity of NBC properties on the platform. (Last month, Peacock and Hulu announced they would share streaming rights to the ABC sitcom “Modern Family.”)

