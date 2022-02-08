all of us are dead

Netflix

Netflix’s ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Makes Big Entrance on List of Most In-Demand New Shows

by | February 8, 2022 @ 3:35 PM

Amazon Prime’s ”The Legend of Vox Machina“ and Hulu’s ”Pam & Tommy“ also make their debuts

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix’s latest South Korean drama,All of Us Are Dead,” had a phenomenal debut in its first week since premiering on January 28. For the week of January 29 – February 5, the show had 26.5 times the average series demand, making it the fourth most in-demand new series that debuted in the past 100 days.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

babble bop

How a Children’s TV Show Is Paving the Way for Metaverse Entertainment | PRO Insight
John Bradley, Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry in "Moonfall" (Lionsgate)

Why ‘Moonfall’ Bombed at the Box Office – and What That Means for Other Big-Budget Films

Can TikTok Make the Leap From Phones to TV Screens?

Why Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg Are Boxed In | Analysis
allison gollust cnn

Can Allison Gollust Survive at CNN After Jeff Zucker’s Ouster?

NHL Nets Double-Digit Ratings Gains in First Year of ESPN-Turner Rights Deal
Winter Olympics

Beijing Olympics Will Bring Ratings Gold – but Viewership Will Be Ice Cold Compared to Past Games | Chart
Zucker CNN texts

Jeff Zucker’s Complicated CNN Legacy: Leaked Insider Texts Say He ‘Destroyed’ the Network
Celebrity Big Brother

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere Can’t Push CBS Past NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Reruns in Total Viewers
jeff zucker cnn

Jeff Zucker’s CNN Legacy: A 29% Drop in the Key Demo Audience During His 9 Years in Charge
jeff zucker chris cuomo jason kilar cnn

Chris Cuomo’s Revenge? Inside Jeff Zucker’s Sudden Ouster as CNN President | Analysis