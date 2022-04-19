Netflix Stock Nosedives 25% After Streamer Reports Loss of 200,000 Subscribers in Q1

It’s the company’s first dip in subscribers in a decade

The streaming giant said profit rose to $3.53 per share on revenue of $7.78. Analysts expected a bottom line of $2.89 per share on revenue of $7.93 billion for the three months ending in March.

Netflix shocked Wall Street on Tuesday by posting its first loss of subscribers in a decade, according to its first-quarter earning report. After the loss was reported, the stock plunged in after-hours trading about 24% at time of writing.

The stock plunged more than 22% in after-hours trading as investors were alarmed by the unexpected loss of customers, and a projection by Netflix that more is in store for the current quarter.

The company noted that password sharing might be one of the factors it suspects has led to slower subscriber growth, dropping from 221.64 million to 221.8 in Q4 of 2021. And its current projections for next quarter could be even worse, potentially falling another 2 million.

The company estimates that roughly 100 million households worldwide receive Netflix through password sharing, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada alone.

“Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but, coupled with the first factor, means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets – an issue that was obscured by our COVID growth,” the company wrote.

Netflix also pointed to a recent pilot program that it launched in March in Latin America around paid sharing features, including the option to pay to share Netflix outside of your own household. And they suggested to subscribers that they’ll be looking for ways to better “monetize sharing,” or crack down on people who obtain Netflix primarily through sharing accounts.

“We’ve always tried to make sharing within a member’s household easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been very popular, they’ve created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households,” the letter reads. “There’s a broad

range of engagement when it comes to sharing households from high to occasional viewing. So while we won’t be able to monetize all of it right now, we believe it’s a large short- to mid-term opportunity.”

Brian Welk contributed to this report.