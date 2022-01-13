We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Netflix Cancels Latino Sitcom ‘Gentefied’ After 2 Seasons

The streamer opted not to bring back the half-hour dramedy but has lined up new projects from the series’ creators

| January 13, 2022 @ 3:52 PM

Gentefied (Netflix)

Netflix has canceled half-hour dramedy “Gentified,” about three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American Dream in Los Angeles, after its second season.

An individual close to the production told TheWrap on Thursday that Netflix is “proud” of the show and the “amazing work” of series creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, who both have new projects set up at, respectively, The CW and 20th Television.

Also Read:
‘Gentefied’ Co-Creator Linda Yvette Chávez Signs Multiyear Overall Deal With 20th Television

One of the show’s producers, American Ferrera, who also directed a second season episode of “Gentefied,” reteams with Chávez to direct “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” for Netflix.

The series starred JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, Joaquin Cosio, Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderon; and added Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux in Season 2.

The series was executive produced by Lemus, Chávez, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, America Ferrera through her Take Fountain Productions, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road.

Deadline first reported the cancellation. 

LIKE US