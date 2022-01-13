Netflix has canceled half-hour dramedy “Gentified,” about three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American Dream in Los Angeles, after its second season.

An individual close to the production told TheWrap on Thursday that Netflix is “proud” of the show and the “amazing work” of series creators Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, who both have new projects set up at, respectively, The CW and 20th Television.

One of the show’s producers, American Ferrera, who also directed a second season episode of “Gentefied,” reteams with Chávez to direct “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” for Netflix.

The series starred JJ Soria, Carlos Santos, Joaquin Cosio, Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderon; and added Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux in Season 2.



The series was executive produced by Lemus, Chávez, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, America Ferrera through her Take Fountain Productions, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.