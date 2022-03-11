It’s time to say goodbye to Stoneybrook — “The Baby-Sitters Club” will not return for Season 3 on Netflix. The streamer has canceled the charming family series after two seasons, TheWrap has learned.

Based on Ann M. Martin’s best-selling novel series of the same name, “The Baby-Sitters Club” gave a modern update to the tale of seven young friends who launch a babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true,” creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert said in a statement. “Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

The series starred Sophie Grace as Kristy, Momona Tamada as Claudia, Shay Rudolph as Stacey, Malia Baker as Mary Anne, Anais Lee as Jessi and Vivian Watson as Mallory. Xochitl Gomez played Dawn in Season 1, while Kyndra Sanchez played the role in Season 2. Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein and Marc Evan Jackson also starred.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” debuted on Netflix in July 2020 and Season 2 followed in October 2021. Both seasons earned glowing reviews (they both still hold the rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes), and the series earned two Daytime Emmys in 2021.

“The Baby-Sitters Club” hailed from Walden Media and was executive produced by Shukert, Martin, Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild, and Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov, Benjamin Forrer and Frank Smith.