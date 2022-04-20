Netflix/Dahl/Jeff Smith

Netflix Animation Erased: Executives Fired, Shows Canceled and Accusations of ‘Staged Data’ (Exclusive)

by | April 20, 2022 @ 3:02 PM

Creators migrated to the streamer because of unprecedented creative freedom, now they’re facing a very different reality

Phil Rynda, whose official title is Netflix’s Director of Creative Leadership and Development for Original Animation, was let go this week, along with several of his staff, TheWrap can exclusively report and Netflix has confirmed.

According to several creators who spoke to TheWrap, the Kids & Family space at Netflix Animation has changed. Series that benefited from great word-of-mouth and critical praise aren’t being renewed and several high-profile projects have been unceremoniously canceled, including the long-delayed adaptation of Jeff Smith’s beloved comic book series “Bone” (first announced back in 2019). Netflix, which just saw its stock plummet more than 30% after revealing a subscriber and revenue loss during its first-quarter earning report Tuesday, isn’t just in trouble on Wall Street. It’s also facing complications in Toon Town.

Become a member to read more.

Drew Taylor

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

8 Reasons Why Netflix Is Losing Subscribers

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Draws Impressive 0.86 in Demo, But CBS Wins Night With ‘FBI’ Block
reed hastings netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Lost $648 Million in Stock Freefall
russian-doll-season-2-natasha-lyonne

‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Review: Netflix Series Trades Time Loops for Time Travel
Nikki Rodriguez (Courtesy of Netflix); Sarah Rafferty (Cattie Laffoon/Courtesy of Netflix)

Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty Among Cast for Netflix Drama ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ 
elon musk

Elon Musk Blames ‘Woke Mind Virus’ for Netflix Stock Woes: It’s ‘Unwatchable’
russian doll

‘Russian Doll’ Season 1 Recap: Because We Know You Need It
Netflix stock price April 20, 2022, Netflix (Google/Netflix)

Why Netflix’s Shocking Subscriber Loss Is a ‘Body Blow’ to Streaming Giant
tokyo-vice-ansel-elgort

HBO Max’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ Debuts on List of Most In-Demand New Series | Chart
Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Netflix)

Netflix Exploring Ad-Supported Tier at Lower Cost, Co-CEO Reed Hastings Says

Fox Draws Monday’s Highest Demo Ratings With ‘9-1-1’