reed hastings netflix

Getty Images

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Lost $648 Million in Stock Freefall

by | April 20, 2022 @ 11:42 AM

The streaming chief is feeling the pinch after his 5.16 million shares took a tumble

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings lost nearly $648 million of investment in his own company as his 5.16 million shares have suffered a freefall after the streamer announced a loss of subscribers Tuesday.

Netflix stock tumbled by more than 20% in after-hours trading. On Wednesday, the slide became even worse. As of 11 a.m. PT, the stock had dropped 35.90%, or $125.50 per share, to $223.43.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

russian-doll-season-2-natasha-lyonne

‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 Review: Netflix Series Trades Time Loops for Time Travel
Nikki Rodriguez (Courtesy of Netflix); Sarah Rafferty (Cattie Laffoon/Courtesy of Netflix)

Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty Among Cast for Netflix Drama ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ 
elon musk

Elon Musk Blames ‘Woke Mind Virus’ for Netflix Stock Woes: It’s ‘Unwatchable’
russian doll

‘Russian Doll’ Season 1 Recap: Because We Know You Need It
Netflix stock price April 20, 2022, Netflix (Google/Netflix)

Why Netflix’s Shocking Subscriber Loss Is a ‘Body Blow’ to Streaming Giant
Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Netflix)

Netflix Exploring Ad-Supported Tier at Lower Cost, Co-CEO Reed Hastings Says
Netflix Earnings

Netflix Stock Nosedives 24% After Streamer Reports Loss of 200,000 Subscribers in Q1
stranger-things-season-4-eleven

Netflix Hints at Password Sharing Crackdown, Says 100 Million Households Stream Free
Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What to Expect From Netflix’s Q1 Earnings – and Wall Street’s Mysterious Response
Exploding Kittens/Netflix

Netflix to Launch Exploding Kittens Animated Series and Mobile Game
Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds The Adam Project Netflix

Netflix Teams With Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Sponsor Underrepresented Community for Below-the-Line Jobs