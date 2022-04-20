Netflix stock price April 20, 2022, Netflix (Google/Netflix)

Netflix stock price April 20, 2022, Netflix (Google/Netflix)

Why Netflix’s Shocking Subscriber Loss Is a ‘Body Blow’ to Streaming Giant

by | April 20, 2022 @ 6:44 AM

The once high-flying stock collapsed as a drop in subscribers, lowered revenue, and execs presented no clear plan to turn that around quickly

The rallying cry “I cut the cord” that defined a generation of binge watchers and movie addicts is over.

Netflix is hemorrhaging subscribers at a pace that blindsided Hollywood and sent Wall Street diving for cover on Wednesday. The streamer’s first-quarter earnings report revealed the decade-long run of meteoric growth in subscribers gave way to a net decline of 200,000 customers when Netflix forecast it would add 2.5 million signups.

Become a member to read more.

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

elon musk

Elon Musk Blames ‘Woke Mind Virus’ for Netflix Stock Woes: It’s ‘Unwatchable’
russian doll

‘Russian Doll’ Season 1 Recap: Because We Know You Need It
tokyo-vice-ansel-elgort

HBO Max’s ‘Tokyo Vice’ Debuts on List of Most In-Demand New Series | Chart
Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Netflix)

Netflix Exploring Ad-Supported Tier at Lower Cost, Co-CEO Reed Hastings Says

Fox Draws Monday’s Highest Demo Ratings With ‘9-1-1’
Netflix Earnings

Netflix Stock Nosedives 24% After Streamer Reports Loss of 200,000 Subscribers in Q1
stranger-things-season-4-eleven

Netflix Hints at Password Sharing Crackdown, Says 100 Million Households Stream Free
Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

What to Expect From Netflix’s Q1 Earnings – and Wall Street’s Mysterious Response

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise May Be Finished, But J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World Is Not
Climate Change Playbook Good Energy

Why Screenwriters Should Keep Climate Change Top of Mind in Their Scripts
Exploding Kittens/Netflix

Netflix to Launch Exploding Kittens Animated Series and Mobile Game