There are several reasons why Netflix is losing subscribers. (Getty)

8 Reasons Why Netflix Is Losing Subscribers

by | April 20, 2022 @ 4:29 PM

The pandemic, price hikes and stiff competition are among the factors plaguing the streaming giants subscriber retention


Why has Netflix seen such a dramatic drop in subscribers?

On Tuesday, the streaming giant shocked Wall Street and its shareholders when it announced a 200,000 subscriber drop as part of its first-quarter earnings report. While that number may not seem large compared to the total 222 million paying customers it still has, this is the first time in about a decade that Netflix has seen a loss of subscribers. Additionally, the company projects it will lose 2 million more subscribers in Q2.

Sharon Knolle

