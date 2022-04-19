“Bridgerton” Season 2 is another massive hit for Netflix.

After four weeks on the charts, it’s now become Netflix’s most-watched English Language series ever, with more than 627.11 million hours watched.

“Bridgerton” Season 2, which stars Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, has now bested Season 1 of the show. Season 1 is now the second-most-viewed English-language show. And it’s the first time a show has held the No. 1 and No. 2 slots.

This past week, viewers watched 66.61 million hours of the show, globally.

“Bridgerton” Season 2 did dip from the No. 1 spot for the week on the U.S. chart. It’s now at No. 2 behind “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.”

The Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend starring series “Anatomy of a Scandal” took third on the U.S. chart, followed by “Better Call Saul” at No. 4, and “Queen of the South” at No. 5.

The Obamas’ “Our Great National Parks” landed at No. 6, “Bridgerton” Season 1 at No. 7, “Married at First Sight” at No. 8, “Cocomelon” at No. 9, and “Inventing Anna” at 10.