‘Archive 81’ Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

“Archive 81” will not receive a second season on Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

The series, from creator Rebecca Sonnenshine, starred Mamoudou Athie as video archivist Dan Turner, who was restoring tapes in the present, originally shot by Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi) in 1994 at the mysterious Visser apartment building.

In different timelines, both Dan and Melody uncover disturbing secrets about a destructive, demon-worshipping cult.

The series, which costarred Martin Donovan, Evan Jonigkeit, Julia Chan, Ariana Neal and Matt McGorry, was loosely inspired by the podcast of the same name.

Sonnenshine created the series and served as showrunner and executive producer. James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster also executive produced with Rebecca Thomas, Antoine Douaihy and Paul Harris Boardman.

The series, which debuted in January, ended on a cliffhanger that left Dan’s fate up in the air.

This was Athie’s third Netflix project after “Uncorked” and “TheGetdown.” Shihabi’s next Netflix project is as a series regular on the Peter Berg-directed “Painkiller.”