Christina Ricci is returning to “The Addams Family” — but this time, she won’t be reprising her iconic role as Wednesday Addams. Instead, the actress is joining Netflix’s Wednesday series in an undisclosed new role, the streamer announced Monday.

“Yes, it’s true — the magnificent Christina Ricci is joining the cast of the new Wednesday Addams series as an exciting new character *snap snap*” Netflix wrote in a tweet.

Ricci was just 11 years-old when she played Wednesday in “The Addams Family” in 1991. She reprised the role in 1993 for “Addams Family Values.”

“You” and “Jane the Virgin” alum Jenna Ortega is taking up the mantle as the beloved Wednesday in the upcoming eight-episode series for Netflix. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are set to guest star as her mother and father, Morticia and Gomez.

The young adult series comes from “Into the Badlands” creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and director Tim Burton. The project is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

Per Netflix, “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

In addition to Burton, Gough and Millar, other executive producers include Steve Stark (“Medium,” “The Event”), Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (“Code Black,” “Up All Night”), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (“Respect,” “Addams Family 2”) and Gail Berman (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”).

“Wednesday” hails from MGM Television.