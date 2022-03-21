‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series ‘The Winchesters’ Casts Young John and Mary

Meet the young versions of Mary and John Winchester.

Meg Donnelly, of ABC’s “American Housewife,” has joined the “Supernatural” prequel series “The Winchesters” at The CW as Mary Campbell, who will go on to become Mary Winchester, mother to Sam and Dean.

Meanwhile, Drake Rodger, most recently of Paramount+ film “The In Between,” will play John Winchester, the hunter father of the “Supernatural” brothers, a character played in the mothership series by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Here’s a character description of the 19-year-old Mary: “Campbell has been fighting the forces of darkness since she was a child. After losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team.”

And here is the description for the young John Winchester character: “Recently returned from Vietnam, the selfless and clearheaded John Winchester finds a new mission back home, where traces of his father’s past lead him to a secret organization and a whole new war as a hunter.”

“Winchester” is described as “before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), ‘The Winchesters’ is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

As previously reported by TheWrap, Ackles and his wife and fellow “SPN” alumnus Daneel Ackles are executive producers via Chaos Machine and their overall deal with WBTV. Robbie Thompson is also an executive producer. Glen Winter directs the pilot and is an EP of that episode. The show is produced by Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

Donnelly is represented by ICM Partners, Silver Lining Entertainment and Attorney Chad Christopher.

Rodger is repped by Clear Talent Group, 22Talent and Impact Artists Group.

Last month, The CW announced it had ordered a pilot for “The Winchesters.” Two other pilots were also ordered — “Gotham Knights” and “Walker: Independence,” the latter from “SPN” alum Jared Padalecki.