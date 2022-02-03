The CW Orders Pilots for ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Walker’ Origin Story and ‘Gotham Nights’

The CW is staying in the “Supernatural” business. TheWrap has learned the network has ordered three pilots, including the one for “SPN” prequel series “The Winchesters.”

Also ordered were pilots for “Gotham Knights” and “Walker: Independence.” Additionally, they’ve ordered six additional episodic scripts for “Zorro,” a series in development for the network. A decision on “Zorro” will be made at a later date.

“The Winchesters” hails from former “SPN” star Jensen Ackles, while “Walker: Independence” comes from his TV “SPN” brother, Jared Padalecki, the star of the current “Walker” series on the network.

Here’s a logline for “The Winchesters”: Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Ackles), “The Winchesters” is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Executive producers on the show are Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles (via Chaos Machine and WBTV deal). The show is produced by Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

“Walker: Independence,” is described as an origin story set in the late 1800s. It follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Seamus Fahey is executive producer, and wrote the teleplay and co-wrote the story the show is based on. Current “Walker” EP and showrunner Anna Fricke is also an executive producer and story co-writer. Padalecki is an executive producer, as are Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore (Rideback) and Laura Terry (Pursued By a Bear). CBS Studios is the studio behind the show.

Here’s the logline for the Berlanti-verse “Gotham Nights,” which is not a spinoff of “Batwoman”: In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux are writers and executive producers. Natalie Abrams is a writer and co-executive producer. Danny Cannon is the director and EP of the pilot. Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. The show is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.