“Wednesday” has now become the third title to cross 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix within the first 28 days of its release, behind only “Stranger Things 4” and “Squid Game.” At 1.02 billion viewing hours, the macabre youth-oriented series has easily remained in the top spot since its debut on the chart three weeks ago.

Fresh off two Golden Globe nominations for star Jenna Ortega and Best Musical/Comedy Series, the reimagining of “The Addams Family” character has also secured a second spot on the English TV Most Popular List, overtaking Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer.” If viewing continues apace, “Wednesday” could be on track to clinch the top spot, which is now held by none other than “Stranger Things 4.” Since its debut, the Tim Burton-executive produced and directed dark comedy has reached 150 million households.

In other TV news, “Harry & Meghan,” which premiered Dec. 8, is the streamer’s biggest documentary series debut. Volume I of the highly anticipated and in-depth docuseries debuted on the Netflix Top 10 with 81.55 million hours viewed, the highest of any documentary title in a premiere week. From Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, “Harry & Meghan” is the No. 2 English TV series globally (behind only “Wednesday”), appearing in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries, including in the top spot in the U.K.

More than 28 million households have seen the first three episodes in the four days since the show’s release, per Netflix. Volume II is set for release this Thursday, Dec. 15.