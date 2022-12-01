“Harry & Meghan,” the new, highly anticipated docuseries following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from director Liz Garbus, is coming to Netflix.

In its first teaser trailer released Thursday morning, audiences are given dramatic black-and-white snapshots of what wedded royal life was like for the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex behind closed doors.

Per an official logline from Netflix: “In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

The logline adds that the documentary project also incorporates commentary from friends and family, “most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other. From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, ‘Harry & Meghan’ is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.”

The Netflix docuseries was produced by A Story Syndicate Production in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs.

“Harry & Meghan” is executive produced by Erica Sashin, Mark Monroe, Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple and Angus Wall.

Watch the full teaser trailer in the video above.