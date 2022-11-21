Piers Morgan Attacks ‘Grifters’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Over Kennedy Human Rights Award: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’ (Video)

Piers Morgan slammed the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation for its decision to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the prestigious “Ripple of Hope” award for calling out “structural racism” in the royal family.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting, and shame on Kerry Kennedy for besmirching the name and memory of her father in this way,” Morgan said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “The idea that these two little grifters, who quit royal duty, quit Britain, went and set themselves up in a mansion in California and have exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars that go straight in their back pocket, the idea they’re being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like – the Kennedys – it really sticks in my gullet and I think they should rethink this.”

Morgan added that it “epitomizes the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people who have gone out of their way to trash their families on national television.”

“Harry has his book coming out where he’s going to do it all over again to his father who is now the King, who is still mourning, of course, the death of his mother. You got Meghan Markle, who is sort of a two-bit mediocre actress who married into a family, took our favorite prince, took him to America, and is now spending her entire time trying to attack the monarchy,” Morgan continued. “And I’m sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it’s completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honor and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy. Honestly, words fail me.”

The couple, who stepped back from royal life in January 2020, claimed racism within the institution and British press was a major reason for their departure during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

Markle, who is biracial, said that there were “concerns and conversations” among the royal family about the potential skin color of her and Harry’s son Archie during her pregnancy. While the couple declined to name anyone involved with the discussions, Winfrey later said that Harry told her it was not the Queen or Prince Philip.

In response, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the royal family was “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, told Spanish news outlet El Confidencial’s Vanitatis magazine that the couple exemplified “moral courage” by speaking out.

“They went to the oldest institution in U.K. history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health,” she explained. “They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it. They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.”

For nearly 50 years, the Ripple of Hope award has been given to leaders across government, business, advocacy and entertainment who have demonstrated “an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights.”

Other honorees this year include Siris co-founder and managing partner Frank Baker, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Invenergy founder and CEO Michael Polsky and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The ceremony will also recognize NBA legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell with a posthumous award and will feature emcee Alec Baldwin.

The Ripple of Hope Award Gala will take place on Dec. 6 in New York.

You can watch the full “Fox & Friends” segment in the video above.