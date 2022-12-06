“Wednesday,” the macabre Jenna Ortega-starring series that reimagines the beloved Addams character, has entered Netflix’s Most Popular List of English-language TV series at No. 3 after just two weeks of viewership. Since its premiere on Nov. 23, the murder mystery dramedy has amassed 752.2 million hours, replacing the spot previously held by “Bridgerton” Season 2. The show is behind only “Stranger Things 4,” at 1.4 billion hours viewed, and “Dahmer,” at 856.2 million hours viewed.

In its second week leading the Top 10 list, “Wednesday” racked up another 411.3 million hours viewed, beating its own record as the most-viewed English show in a single week. Per the streamer, it’s reached nearly 115 million households since its debut. The series was also No. 1 in 89 countries.

“Wednesday,” which finds its primary outcast at the Nevermore Academy — sleuthing and scheming alongside vampires, werewolves and Hydes — was viewed by 50 million+ households in its first week on the chart (the initial 341 million hours viewed divided by the series’ total 6.8 hours). Executive produced by director Tim Burton, along with creators/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the show has taken social media by storm, largely aided by Ortega’s viral dance, which has catapulted The Cramps track “Goo Goo Muck” to a streaming increase of more than 9,500% on Spotify.

Additional EPs are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman (for 1.21 Entertainment), Kevin Miserocchi (under the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman (for Glickmania), Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Kevin Lafferty. The cast is rounded out by Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer and Riki Lindhome, along with Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen and Isaac Ordonez.