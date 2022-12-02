Jenna Ortega has given the character of Wednesday Addams a comeback as well as The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” which features in the fourth episode during a quirky dance routine at Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N.

According to Billboard, the band’s 1981 cover of Ronnie Cook & The Gaylads’ 1962 single charted up to 134,000 daily streams.

Literally beating to her own drum with characteristically quirky choreography, Ortega keeps Addams’ deadpan gaze while dominating the dance floor and impressing her date Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

Ortega mimicked moves from the TV show with Wednesday Addams’ dance style, with loose legs and feet swiveling. She credits Siousxie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovic, Denis Lavant and archival footage of goths dancing in ’80s clubs with inspiration for designing the dance routine (without acknowledging the similarity to Uma Thurman and John Travolta’s scene in “Pulp Fiction”).

Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80’s. Helped me out on this one. https://t.co/zlxlv1JUW4 — Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega) November 25, 2022

The song and dance have also taken up a trend on TikTok as users recreate the gothically goofy scene.

Wednesday weaves quite a web with its soundtrack — which includes several more staple rock and classic songs like a solo of “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones and Vivaldi’s “Winter” played in stunning solo’s on Wednesday’s all black cello.

The show opens with a delightfully devastating scene in which Wednesday dumps piranha in the Nancy Reagan High School pool for some vicious vengeance on the bullies that shoved her brother Puglsey into a locker. Edith Piaf’s “Non Je Ne Regrette Rien” accompanies the gloriously gory slow motion moment.

Other anthems that back the hit Netflix series include Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop,” Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” Beach House’s “Space Song” and Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with episodes directed by Tim Burton, James Marshall and Gandja Morteiro, “Wednesday” on Netflix contains all kinds of creepy and not-so-creepy music, with contributions by Chris Bacon and themes by Danny Elfman.