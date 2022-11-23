Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with episodes directed by Tim Burton, James Marshall and Gandja Morteiro, “Wednesday” on Netflix contains all kinds of creepy and not so creepy music, with contributions by Chris Bacon and themes by Danny Elfman. But it’s also packed with popular songs.

From classic guitar-shred anthems like The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black” to Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” to more modern pop songs like Dua Lipa’s “Physical,” the “Wednesday” soundtrack is eclectic to say the least. Certain sonic touches take place with the help of Wednesday’s cello, which she plays fiercely. She also has a phonograph in her room on which she plays scratchy and staticky records.

Wednesday’s latina roots are also honored with songs like “La Llorona,” “Tierra Rica” and more, with some haunting operas sprinkled throughout.

Here are all the songs in “Wednesday”:

“Non Je Ne Regrette Rien” by Edith Piaf

“In Dreams” by Roy Orbison

“Can’t Stop” by Rhythmking

“La Llorona” by Chavela Vargas

“Paint It, Black” by The Rolling Stones (on Wednesday’s Cello)

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” by Bobbie McFerrin (harmonized by student a cappella choir)

“Space Song” by Beach House

“Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac

“Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi

“Nothing Else Matters” by Apocalyptica (cover of the Metallica song)

“Tierra Rica” by Carmenita Jiminez

“It’s a Shame (feat. Pink Feathers) by Rac

“The Beginning” by Magdalena

“Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps

“Physical” by Dua Lipa

“La Mama Morta” by Umberto Giordano

“Sciuri Sciura” by Blonde Readhead

“If I Be Wrong” by Wolf Larsen

“Gnossienne No. 1” by Dominic Johnson

“Perfect Day” by Hoku

“Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nikolai Rimsy-Korsakov, Isaac Stern, Multon Katims, Columbia Symphony

Listen with the help of our Spotify playlist.