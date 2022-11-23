Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán)
Gomez has no shortage of endearing nicknames for his daughter, and his love for his wife is disgusting to Wednesday most of the time. Gomez dotes on both Morticia and his daughter, taking a backseat to Morticia’s commanding presence, but he has his own dark past, in which Morticia has been implicated. He also tells Morticia not to fret as they leave Wednesday at Nevermore, releasing Thing the stitched-up, severed hand to keep an eye on their protegé.
Luis Gusmán has appeared in "Boogie Nights" (1997), “Anger Management” (2003), “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (2004), “Dreamer” (2005) alongside young Dakota Fanning, “School for Scoundrels” (2006), “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” (2012) and more. TV show appearances include “Community,” “How to Make It in America,” “John from Cincinnati,” “Mind Games,” “Narcos,” “Code Black” and more. More recently he has appeared in “Shameless,” “The Resort” and as a voice in “Entergalactic.”