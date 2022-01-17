Paris Hilton’s Cooking Show Canceled on Netflix After 1 Season

Paris Hilton’s Netflix series, “Cooking With Paris” has been canceled after one season, TheWrap has confirmed.

Inspired by a 2020 viral video of Hilton making lasagna on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Cooking With Paris” featured the former model and reality show star whipping up items like French toast covered in cornflakes with celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian West.

All six episode of the show’s sole season premiered on the streaming platform in August.

Her guests included Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, her mother Kathy Hilton, and her sister Nicky Hilton. Hilton executive produced alongside Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and Rebecca Hertz. The show was produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, which also produces Selena Gomez’s cooking show “Selena + Chef” for HBO Max. In November, Gomez’s show was renewed for a fourth season.

“Cooking With Paris,” received abysmal reviews and was tied with Fox’s reality competition “Alter Ego” on Metacritic’s Worst TV Shows of 2021 list.

The hotel heiress still has her “Paris in Love” series on Peacock. It debuted in November and showcases her recent engagement and marriage to Carter Reum.

Deadline first reported the story.