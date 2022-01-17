Cameras are rolling on filmmaker Gareth Edwards’ fifth feature-length film, “True Love,” over five years since his last feature “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” hit theaters. But Edwards is working with a familiar face behind the camera on the original sci-fi project, as Oscar-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser – who served as director of photography on “Rogue One” – revealed his involvement in an Instagram post marking the first day of shooting.

“Can’t wait for you all to see the magic we’re cooking up,” Fraser’s Instagram post read in part as he enthusiastically announced the start of filming.

According to the slate, Fraser is one of two cinematographers on the film, the other being Oren Soffer (“Action Royale”). Fraser is currently in the thick of the awards race for his stunning work on the sci-fi epic “Dune” and is due to reunite with director Denis Villeneuve on the “Dune” sequel when cameras start rolling on that film.

Plot details for “True Love” are currently under wraps, but the impressive ensemble cast is led by John David Washington and includes Gemma Chan, Benedict Wong, Danny McBride and Allison Janney.

Edwards first came to attention for his 2010 low-budget sci-fi film “Monster,” which landed him in the director’s chair on Legendary and Warner Bros.’ 2014 take on “Godzilla.” Edwards stayed in the blockbuster realm to helm the first-ever “Star Wars” spinoff movie “Rogue One,” which was a massive box office success to the tune of $1 billion worldwide.

The filmmaker took his time in choosing his next project (“Rogue One” was a challenging production that involved significant reshoots), and he landed on “True Love.” New Regency is producing and financing the feature, which Edwards is also producing alongside “Rogue One” producer Kiri Hart. Edwards also wrote the script.

Fraser, meanwhile, has yet another high-profile release coming soon: he shot Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated “The Batman,” which hits theaters March 3.