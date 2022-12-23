avatar-the-way-of-water-image

Disney

‘Avatar 2’ Bombs in China – but Otherwise Soars to $661 Million Global Box Office | Chart

by | December 23, 2022 @ 9:09 AM

James Cameron’s ”The Way of Water“ continues the pattern of Hollywood blockbusters – but not Chinese tentpoles – struggling in the Middle Kingdom

With $661 million worldwide as of Thursday, and a possible end-of-weekend cume over/under $900 million global, Walt Disney and 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” is on its way to potentially becoming the year’s biggest global grosser. However, with just $80 million from China in eight days from a $57 million opening weekend (including a 78% drop on its second Friday), according to individuals with knowledge, James Cameron’s underwater 3-D epic is the latest big Hollywood movie to stumble in China. It’s also the latest Hollywood tentpole, think “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.49 billion sans China) or “The Batman” (just $20 million out of $770 million from China), to earn top-tier global box office with almost no help from the Middle Kingdom.

There was an implicit hope that China might help make “Avatar 2” a hit there to continue the narrative that Hollywood could find fortune and glory in China. COVID-specific variables (which also included the lack of red carpet premieres and in-person promotion) may have been specific enough for “The Way of Water” to be considered an anomaly even as the movie ends up nowhere near the likes of “Avengers: Endgame” ($620 million in 2019), “The Fate of the Furious” ($390 million in 2017) or “Transformers: Age of Extinction” ($300 million in 2014).

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

New Movies in Theaters Now: What’s Playing

The Party Report: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Whitney,’ ‘Santa’ and Zendaya Celebrate the Seasons of Awards and Holidays
house of the dragon hbo

HBO Max’s Latest Show Cuts Are Making a Dent Without ‘House of the Dragon’ for Cover | Charts
behind the scenes avatar way of water 2

This Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Avatar 2’ Proves Acting Is Still Central to the Movie (Video)

Wattpad WEBTOON President Says User-Created IP Is the Answer for a Franchise-Hungry Hollywood
avatar-the-way-of-water-jake-sully

Disney Stock Drops After ‘Avatar 2’ Posts $441 Million Global Opening
Harry & Meghan netflix

People Are Hate-Watching Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ – and Keeping the Show in High Demand | Chart
Live Nation Ticketmaster

What’s Next for Live Nation Amid Federal Probes and Bad Blood From Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
Avatar 2 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Babylon I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Holiday Box Office Preview: ‘Avatar 2’ Expected to Hold Top Spot as Several New Films Hit Theaters
James Cameron

James Cameron Jokes Ryan Gosling Papyrus Sketch ‘Haunted’ Him, Says He Didn’t Know ‘Avatar’ Font Already Existed (Video)
ai wave chatbot

Chat GPT Proves That AI Could Be a Major Threat to Hollywood Creatives – and Not Just Below the Line | PRO Insight