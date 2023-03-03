john-wick-4-keanu-reeves

Lionsgate

‘John Wick’ and ‘Shazam’ Sequels Top Most Anticipated Films of March | Chart

by | March 3, 2023 @ 11:56 AM

This month’s report is packed with A-list stars and major franchises, including the newest “Scream” and “Creed” flicks

The movie that American viewers are most excited to see in March? That honor goes to Keanu Reeves vehicle “John Wick: Chapter 4,” according to Whip Media’s latest Anticipation Report based on the responses of users of TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users.

The newest “John Wick” features the popular hitman making his return from a four-year absence to do what he does best — kick ass and look cool while doing it. And this sequel will see Wick take his battle against the High Table all around the world, with stops in Berlin, Paris, New York and Japan. “John Wick: Chapter 4” is set to hit theaters on March 24 in the States.

