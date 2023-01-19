A new trailer for “Scream VI” puts Ghostface firmly in New York City, re-introduces Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby from “Scream 4” and makes like this is the end for Courteney Cox’s franchise mainstay Gale Weathers. All in a day’s work.

The Radio Silence filmmaking team behind 2022’s meta sequel “Scream” returns for this fast-follow sequel, which brings back Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera in lead roles alongside Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Mason Gooding and Cox in terms of returning characters.

New to the fold this time around is Dermot Mulroney, while Neve Campbell declined to return as Sidney.

The storyline for “Scream VI” moves the action to New York City for the first time as the Woodsboro survivors move to start a new life, and appears to involve some kind of Ghostface-obsessed killer, complete with a shrine to all the previous Ghostfaces from the past “Scream” movies.

Watch the new trailer above. “Scream VI” opens exclusively in theaters from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group on March 10, 2023.

Written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, “Scream VI” is produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein. Executive producers include Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

The full “Scream VI” cast includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving with Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox.