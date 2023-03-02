‘M3GAN’ Hands Peacock Its First No. 1 Streaming Movie of 2023 | Chart

The murderous doll knocks Netflix’s ”Your Place or Mine“ from the top spot in the rankings

That much is obvious, after “M3GAN,” the blockbuster sci-fi horror flick, was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last week, according to Whip Media ’s latest movie ranker which are based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. This is the NBCUniversal streamer’s first week atop the ranker since the start of 2023.

It’s official: Bloodthirsty robot dolls might not be great to live with… but they certainly help you get attention.

Fans were clearly ready to watch — or in many cases, rewatch — the Jason Blum-produced flick, with “M3GAN” earning the top spot immediately after hitting Peacock last Friday. The movie’s streaming debut followed a strong run at the box office that saw “M3GAN” pull in more than $170 million.

Previously, Peacock’s best-performing flick this year had been “Violent Night,” which peaked as the third most-watched movie in late January.

From a demographics standpoint, the “M3GAN” audience is pretty balanced when it comes to age and gender. Overall, 51.3% of streamers last week were women, according to Whip Media’s, while the largest slice of the audience — about 33% of all viewers — fell between the age of 35 and 44.

And the scary movie trend carried over to the second most-streamed movie of the week, with Netflix’s horror-comedy flick “We Have a Ghost” earning the silver medal for the week. In total, Netflix grabbed five of the top 10 spots — making it the only streamer to have more than one movie on Whip Media’s ranker this week. “Your Place or Mine,” the Ashton Kutcher/Reese Witherspoon rom-com, continued to pull in big views for Netflix, although it slipped to fourth place after leading the ranker in back-to-back weeks.

10 most-streamed movies, Feb. 24-26, 2023, U.S. (Whip Media)

One other movie worth highlighting this week: “Babylon.” Damien Chazzelle’s period drama on 1920s Hollywood made its streaming debut last week on Paramount+ and, like “M3GAN,” quickly pulled in viewers. “Babylon” cracked the top 10, finishing the week as the ninth most-streamed movie of the week.

Paramount+ executives are likely crossing their fingers “Babylon” will have a run akin to “Bullet Train,” another Brad Pitt flick that was a consistent winner for Netflix earlier this year. “Bullet Train” made Whip Media’s ranker four straight weeks to start the year and five times overall, solidifying it as one of the early streaming hits of 2023.