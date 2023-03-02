M3GAN

"M3GAN" is streaming on Peacock. (Universal Pictures)

‘M3GAN’ Hands Peacock Its First No. 1 Streaming Movie of 2023 | Chart

by | March 2, 2023 @ 4:10 PM

The murderous doll knocks Netflix’s ”Your Place or Mine“ from the top spot in the rankings

It’s official: Bloodthirsty robot dolls might not be great to live with… but they certainly help you get attention.

That much is obvious, after “M3GAN,” the blockbuster sci-fi horror flick, was the most-streamed movie in the U.S. last week, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker which are based on viewership data from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 25 million global registered users. This is the NBCUniversal streamer’s first week atop the ranker since the start of 2023.

Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

