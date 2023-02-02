ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania-paul-rudd-kathryn-newton

Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (Marvel Studios)

‘Ant-Man’ Sequel and ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Lead Most-Anticipated Movies in February I Chart

by | February 2, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

An eclectic slate of releases this month includes the final “Magic Mike” movie and Reese Witherspoon in “Your Place or Mine”

A four-and-a-half-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for “Ant-Man,” with the latest Marvel sequel, once again featuring Paul Rudd in the leading role, topping Whip Media’s list of the most anticipated new movies coming out this month. 

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” grabbed those bragging rights amid a fairly packed slate of new flicks pegged for February, according to Whip Media’s rankings based on users of TV Time, its movie and TV tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users. “Quantumania,” which is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17, will see Evangeline Lilly reprise her role as Wasp. The film also features a who’s who of Hollywood stars, including Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bill Murray. 

Become a member to read more.
Whip Media

Whip Media

Whip Media is a market-leading data provider and enterprise software platform. The company provides global consumer anticipation, viewership and engagement data and insights across all platforms for movies and television. This enables the world’s largest media and entertainment organizations to make more informed marketing, licensing, programming, and development decisions. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Sundance Marvel

Sundance Isn’t Just a Festival for Indie Film – It’s Also a Talent Farm for Marvel
knock-at-the-cabin-80-for-brady

‘Knock at the Cabin’ and ’80 for Brady’ Look to Keep January Box Office Momentum Going
knock-at-the-cabin-cast

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: It’s Not Worth Answering the Door for M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest
That '90s Show

‘That ’90s Show’ Is Thriving – But Netflix Is Missing the Full Benefit | Chart
Rust Shooting

Hollywood’s History of On-Set Safety Gives Clues to ‘Rust’ Trial Outcome
Jersey-Shore-Family-Vacation-MTV

MTV’s ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘The Challenge’ Dominate Their Daily Slots (Exclusive)
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spotify Daniel Ek speaks onstage during Spotify Investor Day in 2018

Spotify Is Counting on Podcasting – not Music – to Drive Profitable Growth | Analysis
Ghostly workers

‘Ghosted': Twitter’s Advertisers Are Struggling to Be Heard | PRO Insight

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down
Stranger Things

Global Demand Share for Netflix Original Series Hits New Low Amid Growing Competition | Charts
avatar-the-way-of-water-france-box-office

France’s Love for ‘Avatar’ Helped Get ‘The Way of Water’ Past ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’