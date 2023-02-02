‘Ant-Man’ Sequel and ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Lead Most-Anticipated Movies in February I Chart

An eclectic slate of releases this month includes the final “Magic Mike” movie and Reese Witherspoon in “Your Place or Mine”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” grabbed those bragging rights amid a fairly packed slate of new flicks pegged for February, according to Whip Media’s rankings based on users of TV Time, its movie and TV tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users. “Quantumania,” which is set to hit theaters on Feb. 17, will see Evangeline Lilly reprise her role as Wasp. The film also features a who’s who of Hollywood stars, including Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bill Murray.

A four-and-a-half-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for “Ant-Man,” with the latest Marvel sequel, once again featuring Paul Rudd in the leading role, topping Whip Media’s list of the most anticipated new movies coming out this month.

At No. 2 is “Knock at the Cabin,” which follows a small family who, while staying at a remote cabin, are held hostage by a group that demands a human sacrifice to stave off the apocalypse. The movie is based on the popular 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay.

The most-anticipated February movies (Whip Media)

And in the third spot we have Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine,” the only flick on Whip Media’s ranker to be exclusively streamed by one of the major SVODs upon its release. (“Sharper,” which grabbed the sixth spot, has a limited theatrical release on Feb. 10 before hitting Apple TV+ the following week; “Legion of Super-Heroes,” meanwhile, will be available to rent, stream or buy when it comes out next week.)

“Your Place or Mine” stars rom-com veterans Reese Witherspoon, who also served as one of the movie’s producers, and Ashton Kutcher. The pair decide to trade houses for a week in which Witherspoon’s character heads to NYC while Kutcher’s moves into her place in L.A. (which also houses her teenage son). Will they also decide to trade “I love yous” by the end of the flick? Definitely maybe.

Next we have two movies that, based on their titles alone, should warrant attention.

“Cocaine Bear,” the new black comedy from Elizabeth Banks about a bear that, you guessed it, stumbles upon a giant bag of cocaine and starts to terrorize a Georgia town, came in fourth overall. And “Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey,” which sees the beloved kids’ character turn into a murderous villain on the search for young coeds, landed at No. 5.

Other movies that fans can’t wait to see include “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third and final installment in Channing Tatum’s male stripper trilogy.

And with it being Super Bowl month, it’s only natural to have Tom Brady (who coincidentally announced his official retirement from football on Wednesday) involved. OK, he’s not in the Big Game this year, but he does make a cameo in “80 for Brady,” the new movie about four senior ladies who travel to see their hero play in the Super Bowl. (Brady also serves as one of the film’s producers.) The movie stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno as the “core four” leads. And with the NFL playoffs on pause for a week, there’s a good chance a few football-starved fans will accompany their wives to “80 for Brady” this weekend.

Sean Burch is a marketing insights analyst at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more from Whip Media.