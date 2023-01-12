Netflix has released the trailer for Reese Witherspoon’s latest rom com, “Your Place Or Mine”

Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years since that fateful night they met — and slept together. The pair are total opposites. Debbie lives a steady, predictable life in Los Angeles with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel), and Peter lives a fast-paced, pivoting one in New York.

In “The Holiday” style, Peter suggests they swap houses for a week because as he puts it, Debbie needs a break. Comedian and actress Tig Notaro sends Debbie off with hope that she’ll embark on a new love story. Enter Jesse Williams who bravely asks for Debbie’s number one night, and suddenly the stakes go up as Peter realizes how much Debbie really means to him.

Debbie greets a girl seeking Peter, making the delayed connection as to why. Peter witnesses Debbie get hot and heavy with Williams’ character. Debbie gets an inkling that Peter may not be totally truthful with how he feels about her.

Tig Notaro provides a listening ear to Peter’s confession that her feels a certain way about Debbie. HAIM’s “Now I’m in It” picks up the pace and hearbeats, setting the two platonicaly polar opposites on a collision course to confront their romantic past.

Debbie doesn’t normally take chances, but that’s all she has to do (with either guy).

Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “27 Dresses,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), “Your Place Or Mine” heads straight to the streamer starting Feb. 10. The film is produced by Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Aline Brosh McKenna.

In addition to Witherspoon, Kutcher, Williams, Notaro and Kimmel, the film stars Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell and Steve Zahn.