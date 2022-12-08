Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+

Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+.

The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name.

“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” will follow up on the beloved 1999 film that documented a high-stakes student government election as overachieving Tracy goes head-to-head with social studies teacher Jim McAllister, played by Matthew Broderick, who sabotages Tracy’s campaign.

Published in June 2022, Perrotta’s satirical dark comedy “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” charts Tracy’s life into adulthood as she climbs her way to political power. Perrotta will also serve as executive producer for the adaptation.

“Election” director and co-writer Alexander Payne will return to direct and will write the film adaptation with Jim Taylor.

In collaboration with Hello Sunshine, a Candle Media company, Witherspoon will also assume the role of producer alongside Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter and Bona Fide Productions’ Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa.

Following the release of the 1999 film, “Election” was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards and Witherspoon earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Hello Sunshine was founded by Witherspoon with the goal of centering women in every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Several adaptations have stemmed from Reese’s Book Club, including Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s “From Scratch,” Hulu’s television show adaptation of Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and the theatrical release of Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickerson and Taylor John Smith.