Taron Egerton-Led Drama Series ‘Firebug’ Greenlit at Apple TV+

Arriving off the success of the hit Apple TV+ series “Black Bird,” comes a new drama series from Dennis Lehane titled “Firebug.” The streaming platform greenlit the limited series on Thursday; it’s set to star Taron Eggerton, who will also serve as executive producer.

“Firebug” is a fictional series inspired by some of the true events presented on truth.media’s “Firebug” podcast, which broke down stories of an arsonist who terrorized areas of Southern California for a decade, burning down businesses during the daytime.

The series was written by Lehane, and it will “follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (played by Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists,” reads a description of the series, per a news release.

Richard Plepler, Kary Antholis, Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin will executive produce. “Firebug” is the fourth project from Apple Studios produced by Imperative Entertainment, it’s also the latest collaboration for Lehane, Plepler, Antholis and Thomas following “Black Bird.”