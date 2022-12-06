‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Gets Premiere Date on Prime Video

“Daisy Jones & the Six” first-look photos are here via Vanity Fair along with the show’s premiere date: March 3, 2023.

The adaptation from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s wildly popular historical fiction novel of the same name will go to Amazon Prime Video, following the rise and fall of a fictional ’70s band in the guise of Fleetwood Mac. The oral history is told in interviews.

Riley Keough will star as the titular lead singer of the band. Other stars appearing include Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Sebastian Chacon as Warren, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie and Will Harrison as Graham. Timothy Olyphant will portray Rod Reyes, Tom Wright will play Teddy Price and Nabiyah Be will portray Simone Jackson.

The timeline will include the band’s start, heyday and the characters aged 20 years following the band’s success.

Scott Neustadter (“The Fault in Our Stars, The Spectacular Now”) and Lauren Levy Neustadter, head of film and television at Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, will produce.

Reese Witherspoon’s book club selected “Daisy Jones & the Six,” published in March 2019, as its Feb. 2019 monthly selection.

Other book adaptations that stemmed from Reese’s Book Club include Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s “From Scratch,” Hulu’s television show adaptation of Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” the theatrical release of Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickerson and Taylor John Smith.

“I flipped for it, and really just sort of fell in love with the whole thing,” said Scott, who received a pre-publication manuscript of Reid’s bestselling novel in 2017. “Transporting to the 1970s Laurel Canyon music scene was, like, the greatest gift I could imagine.”

Reid also posted a teaser clip to her Instagram.