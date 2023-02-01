Tom Brady Is ‘Retiring for Good': ‘I Wouldn’t Change a Thing’

NFL icon Tom Brady is calling it quits – again.

In a video posted to social media, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback informed his followers that he is “retiring, for good.”

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he added. “You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used my note last year so really, thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The latest move comes as Brady eyes Hollywood with “80 for Brady,” his own production company, 199 Productions, and a lucrative multi-year deal with Fox Sports. In addition, he’s launched a media company called Religion of Sports with Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra, an NFT company called Autograph, a “Brady” clothing line and a wellness brand called TB12 Sports.

Brady retired for the first time last February, but quickly changed course just six weeks later to reveal that he would be joining the Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he said at the time. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Brady played for the New England Patriots. He has led his teams to 7 Super Bowl wins between 2002 and 2021, six of which were with the Patriots.

