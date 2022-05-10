Tom Brady to Join Fox Sports as Lead Analyst – After He Finally Retires

While Tom Brady doesn’t have a retirement date, we now know what he’ll be doing once he finally puts the pigskin down — he’s headed to Fox Sports.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, announced the hire on Tuesday’s fiscal third-quarter earnings call for the company.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and we wish him all the best,” Murdoch said.

During the Q&A portion of the earnings call, the first person to pose questions to the Fox leadership team brought up Brady, joking that he wouldn’t ask when Brady was going to retire, but Murdoch addressed it anyway.

“It’s entirely up to him for when he chooses to retire,” Murdoch said, noting he expects Brady to have an “exciting and stellar television career, but it’s up to him to make that choice when he sees fit.”

Brady announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Feb. 2022, before unretiring six weeks later.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady tweeted in March. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”