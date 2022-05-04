Twitter announced new content partnerships with Fox Sports, WNBA, Sean Combs’ Revolt network, E! News, Condé Nast and Essence at the 2022 Digital Content NewFronts on Wednesday.

“The Twitter timeline is where highlights hit first. It’s the place people come to watch, debate and participate in the biggest moments across sports, news, gaming and entertainment every day and we’re so excited to announce an incredible line-up of new content opportunities,” said TJ Adeshola, Twitter’s Head of Global Content Partnerships.

Upcoming video and audio programming announced on Wednesday:

Condé Nast’s global, multiyear content will include live streams of Vogue’s Red Carpet at the Met Gala, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Red Carpet, and the Pitchfork Music Festival. The partnership also includes content from Wired, Bon Appetit, and The New Yorker.

Essence is adding highlights from the Essence Festival of Culture and the Global Black Economic Forum to weekly clips from series’ such as The Receipts and Essence Uncovered. They are also bringing monthly Spaces to audiences on Twitter, including the latest Essence cover story.

E! News will launch a new, made-for-Twitter, live-stream show, “While You Were Streaming,” covering shows like “Stranger Things,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “The Real Housewives. Danielle Robay hosts and will be joined will be joined by a slate of rotating guests.

Fox Sports is expanding its relationship with Twitter for this year’s FIFA Men’s World Cup Qatar 2022 and next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Revolt partners with Sean Combs’ Revolt for the first time to bring content such as the podcast Drink Champs, the hip hop conversations of Revolt Summit, basketball and artists match-up The Crew League, which showcases fan favorite artists going head to head on the basketball court, and Revolt Black News Weekly, the always-on coverage of issues happening in Black communities.

The WNBA’s multiyear extension of their partnership with Twitter will include a slate of 12 live games. For the first time ever, the @WNBA will also regularly host Spaces throughout the season, as well as during WNBA tentpole events and the offseason. Player interviews will also be featured.

The social media platform also announced Twitter Amplify, which gives brands a chance to put their ads next to video content from Twitter’s content partners.