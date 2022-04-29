Danny Bonaduce, who rose to the fame as a child star on 1970s sitcom “The Partridge Family,” is taking a medical leave from “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” on Seattle’s KZOK, he announced on Friday.

“Some news to share,” the 62-year-old wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself with a cane. “I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon.”

With his trademark humor still intact, he quipped, “Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I’ve joined the club of cool guys with canes.”

Johnathan Schaech and Craig Bierko were among the friends and fans sending him well wishes.

When Suzanne Crough, who played his little sister Tracy on the ABC sitcom, died in 2015 at the age of 52, Bonaduce said in a statement to TheWrap, “Everyone thought I’d be the first Partridge to go,” referring to his well-publicized issues with drugs, including a 1990 arrest for possession of cocaine.

David Cassidy, who played eldest brother Keith Partridge and had a monster hit with the song “I Think I Love You,” passed away in 2017.

The series also starred Shirley Jones, Susan Dey and Brian Forster.