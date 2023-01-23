Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ’80 for Brady': ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)

Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”

“80 for Brady” follows four best friends – played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field – who want to live life to the fullest as they embark on a crazy trip to see their hero, none other than Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl.

The four legendary actresses joined the “American Idol” alum on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Monday morning to discuss the film and the decorated quarterback’s shockingly good acting skills.

“I thought he did very good as an actor,” Clarkson said. “I hate sounding shocked, but I was. I made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – not all of us are actors!”

Tomlin, who had a big scene with Brady — in which they shared bed together, as Clarkson pointed out –said that she was also “happy and pleased” with Brady’s performance.

“He was so natural!” Tomlin said.

Brady told Variety that his role in the movie was “small,” only requiring him to film for two days. Still, he said that he “learned a lot,” though it was “challenging” to play himself.

“I got to go play a role, I have no programming for that,” Brady said. “There’s not a lot of experiences to fall back on other than a few commercials that I’ve done.”

During their interview, Tomlin and Fonda also dished about spooning one another during a sleepover scene in the film.

“There was no space for the Lord,” Clarkson joked.

“I figured me and her character had known each other all our lives, we went to elementary school together, and we’ve had sleepovers when we were younger, and I always spooned her so why not, just because we’re in our 80s?” Fonda explained. “And she felt so good.”

“And we were loaded anyway, all four of us,” Tomlin finished, laughing.

“80 for Brady” premieres in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.

Watch the full segment in the video above.