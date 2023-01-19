Bryan Cranston is no stranger to the life of a working actor – and the sometimes sideways means of making ends meet that come with it.

Sitting with Kelly Clarkson for Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner remembered his early days as an actor waiting tables – “I wasn’t great at the actual etiquette of waiting” – and loading trucks in downtown Los Angeles with fellow thespian Andy Garcia – “Hard work.”

But one money-making endeavor that interested Clarkson the most was Cranston’s time as an interviewer and narrator for the 1980s video dating service, Great Expectations.

“The dating service was Great Expectations? I feel like you’re setting yourself up for failure,” Clarkson teased.

“Those expectations better be great!” Cranston said.

But, of course, the “American Idol” winner and host knew Cranston’s storied time with the dating service was on the day’s agenda, and as such, she surprised him with a very dated-looking advertisement for the service in which you can indeed hear a young Cranston leading potential daters to their destiny.

“You were revolutionary because here’s the thing, now all these apps do exactly this,” Clarkson gushed. “You were ahead of the game.”

“That’s right. You would slide right or slide left, but you didn’t do anything in those days,” Cranston said. “It was a precursor to all those, you know, Match.com and things like that.”

Cranston added that “it actually worked really well” and he’d often see success stories of users dating and getting married.

“They did!”

Watch the interview segment from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.