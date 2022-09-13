Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Get Another Shot at Emmys in 2023?

“Better Call Saul” once again walked away with zero Emmy wins on Monday night for its final season. The critically acclaimed show has scored 46 nominations in its six-season run (including three last night), but hasn’t managed to take home a single award.

Not all hope should be lost yet, because there is still one more chance for the “Breaking Bad” prequel to take home a golden statuette.

This year’s Emmys only took the first half of Season 6 into consideration, since those episodes aired within the 2022 eligibility window from April 18 – May 23. But, due to scheduling issues related to the pandemic, the final six episodes of the series aired in the 2023 eligibility window (July 11-August 15).

So the second half of the season is eligible for the 2023 Emmys in all the same categories the first half of the season was, since the Television Academy requires six episodes for a series to be eligible in the major categories in any given year.

This could end up being very similar to the final season of “Breaking Bad,” which was split in half and won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy twice — for both halves. Odenkirk has been nominated a total of five times for “BCS,” while Bryan Cranston was nominated a total of six times for “Breaking Bad” and won four times, including for the final season (overall, “Breaking Bad” was nominated for 58 Emmys and won 16).

But does the show really have a shot at winning this time around? The answer is, anything can happen! In fact, AMC has a bit of a track record for bringing home wins in the final season of its series. Jon Hamm didn’t win an Emmy for “Mad Men” until the final season, although that show overall had a boatload of Emmys by that point vs. zero for “BCS” (AMC also split that season in half too).

It’s a good thing, too, since fans are up in arms about the series once again being snubbed, despite critically acclaimed performances from Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn and many critics hailing the show as even better than “Breaking Bad.”

Even Michael McKean, who plays Saul’s brother, subtweeted the snub. Read below for some more reactions.

Well, fuck that noise. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 13, 2022

The #Emmys are dead to me now.#BetterCallSaul will remain as the greatest tv show for decades. — Joey, the Philosopher | الفيلسوف جوي (@DagreatestJ2) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul not getting a single Emmy is very ironic. In 10 years people will still be talking about it while the rest of these shows will become distant memories to everyone — ⚙️GaoGaiGar Tech Priest⚙️ (@SeriesofDays) September 13, 2022

Bob Odenkirk's heart stopped 18 minutes while filming Better Call Saul. He literally died! This man months later gets back on the set and finishes filming the best final season we could ask for. He's a miracle. He's a goddamn hero. There's not an award high enough to honor him! — Saul Goodman⚖ (@itsSaulGoodman) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul fans watching #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/g9pNwMF8U3 — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) September 13, 2022

Better Call Saul. The masterclass in acting, writing, directing, and cinematography. Zero wins. WHAT A SICK JOKE. — Lin (@BookBuddyLin) September 13, 2022