Tom Brady Launches Global Content Company 199 Productions

Six-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady launched 199 Productions, his global, multi-platform content company which will develop original, premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows, Brady announced on Monday. The company already has a slate of projects in development, including several featuring Brady, with stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others.

Brady has teamed up with “Avengers: Endgame Directors,” Anthony and Joe Russo and their AGBO studio’s non-fiction group, WONDERBURST, to produce a fast-paced, incandescent giant-screen 3D adventure, “Unseen Football”. The documentary will take viewers into the invisible realms of America’s favorite sport where they’ll be guided by Brady.

“Unseen Football” will be a love letter to football and Brady will introduce innovative aspects of the game at every level — high school, college and the NFL — isolating plays on the big screen and examining them from the cellular to the macro level. The doc will intensify the football experience for millions by blowing it up onto the largest motion-picture screens on Earth, to immerse viewers in its most explosive and exciting moments.

“Tom is one of the most successful, iconic and inspiring sports figures in history,” the Russo Brothers said in a statement to TheWrap. “We want to bring his story, and the story of the game he loves, to the big screen in a way that gives audiences an experience of football that they’ve never had before. As passionate fans of Tom, and the game, we’re thrilled to partner with and him and his amazing team on this special project.”

Gotham Chopra, co-founder of Religion of Sports and the award-winning filmmaker at the forefront of the convergence of sports, science and spirituality will direct the documentary. Chopra also served as Executive Producer of the 2018 Emmy-winning Facebook Watch docuseries “Tom vs. Time”, that followed Brady’s training and prep, as he continued to put up MVP-caliber numbers in a sport where the average career of an NFL quarterback spans only a few years. “Tom vs. Time” garnered over 100 million views on Facebook, making it one of the most widely viewed sports documentaries in history.

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Studios, who’s creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” added Brady. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring “Unseen Football” to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy.”

199 Productions is a not-so-subtle nod to Brady being drafted by the New England Patriots in the second-to-last round of the 2000 NFL draft as the 199th pick. Defying all the odds, Brady has gone on to win six Super Bowl titles with the team, more than any other quarterback in NFL history. The most decorated football player of all time, the unparalleled quarterback’s superlatives include six Super Bowl rings, 219 regular-season career wins, over 85,000 all-time passing yards and 614-career touchdown passes. Over his 20 seasons in the league (and counting), he has collected three NFL MVPs, 14 Pro Bowl selections, 17 division titles and nine trips to the Super Bowl.

Brady and the Russos are both repped by WME.