Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Bob Iger, seen here at the Oscars, faces hard choices in running Disney.

Disenchanted Disney Staffers See the Looming Mass Layoff as a Way Off the Roller Coaster Ride

by | March 24, 2023 @ 6:06 AM

With just weeks before a downsizing that will impact some 7,000 employees, many at the company tell TheWrap they’re weighing their less-than-magical options

With Bob Iger committed to reducing the Walt Disney Company’s massive debt with a round of companywide layoffs, said to affect as many as 7,000 of its “cast members” beginning as early as next week, the temperature inside the company is oscillating between nervous energy and strange relief as the threat of joblessness looms.

“I’d be happy to be laid off” or a variation of that phrase is something TheWrap heard from multiple Disney employees, most of whom spoke with us on the condition of anonymity. That’s prompted by a combination of general anxiety, a stagnant creative environment and the shared sensation that during the pandemic, and particularly under the short-lived leadership of Bob Chapek, that the company has become a much less magical place to be. The abrupt departure of Marvel executive Victoria Alonso in the past week, with little internal explanation offered, only added to the unease.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap.

