WGA AMPTP Guild talks start

Streaming is the center of new talks between the Hollywood Guilds (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Hollywood’s Labor Talks Begin With the Future of Streaming at Stake

by | March 20, 2023 @ 3:07 PM

Amid a Wall Street squeeze on studios, guilds are forming a united front on demanding major changes to pay scales for digital releases

Studios began negotiating with the entertainment industry’s labor guilds Monday, marking the start of a critical period for Hollywood’s future.

While the specific needs of the WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA vary, the three guilds are on the same page in demanding significant changes to how their members are paid for TV shows and films released on streaming, which since the last industrywide strike in 2008 has become the foremost medium through which Hollywood’s work is viewed worldwide.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

