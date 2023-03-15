nancy meyers netflix

Director Nancy Meyers (Getty Image)

Why Netflix Canned Nancy Meyers’ $130 Million Rom-Com | Analysis

by and | March 15, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

As one top agent tells TheWrap, the ”Paris Paramount“ director’s reputation for ”budget issues“ isn’t a fit for the streaming giant or the industry right now

Twas the budget that killed Nancy Meyers’ latest romantic-comedy, one top talent representative told TheWrap.

Word dropped Tuesday afternoon that Netflix isn’t moving forward on “Paris Paramount,” an original romantic comedy that would have starred Scarlett Johansson, Michael Fassbender, Owen Wilson and Penelope Cruz about an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite on set after falling in and out of love with one another. Meyers, who hasn’t directed a feature since Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro’s “The Intern,” reportedly wanted a budget of $150 million, while Netflix drew the line at $130 million.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

