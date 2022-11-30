Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Daniel Craig Rian Johnson Toronto TIFF Netflix

Netflix

Netflix Blew a $100 Million-Plus Box Office Windfall From ‘Glass Onion’

by and | November 30, 2022 @ 5:45 AM

The ”Knives Out“ sequel could have been a needed hit at a time when theaters are in desperate need of them

With the Thanksgiving box office performing even worse than last year’s post-shutdown rebuilding period, the question lingers over how much cash-strapped movie theaters would have been made from Netflix’s “Glass Onion” had it received a full, wide theatrical release instead of the one-week limited engagement that began Nov. 23 and wraps up Nov. 30 before the Rian Johnsin mystert begins streaming on Dec. 23.

While Netflix continues to keep official box office numbers under wraps, distribution insiders have told TheWrap estimated that the “Knives Out” sequel” earned around $13 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, just shy of beating the terrible $18.6 million five-day opening of Disney’s animated bomb “Strange World.” (The film also dwarfed the $3.1 million earned by Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” from 638 theaters.)

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Scott Mendelson

