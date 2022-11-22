Halloween Ends

Universal

‘Halloween Ends’ Busts the Myth That Streaming Undercuts Box Office Success

by | November 22, 2022 @ 1:15 PM

Universal’s horror sequel topped the box office and the streaming charts for the week of Oct. 16

Peacock made a big splash via its first appearance on last week’s Nielsen weekly ratings chart, placing first among all movies for the week of Oct. 16 with Universal’s “Halloween Ends” — and proof positive that a simultaneous release on streaming doesn’t automatically cannibalize theatrical revenue potential.

Nielsen reported that “Halloween Ends” achieved 717 million minutes viewed in the first three days of its availability on NBCUniversal’s Peacock. In the same weekend, the final film in the new Jamie Lee Curtis-led trilogy also topped the domestic box office, debuting with $40 million. The poorly-reviewed film, (with a 41% score on Rotten Tomatoes) maxed out at $65 million domestic when it left theaters last Thursday — and $103 million worldwide, on a $33 million budget.

Scott Mendelson

