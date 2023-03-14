Netflix Pulls Plug on $130 Million Nancy Meyers Project ‘Paris Paramount’

Netflix has pulled the plug on Nancy Meyers’ $130 million ensemble comedy “Paris Paramount,” The Wrap has learned.

Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson were previously in talks for roles in the film which centered on an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite on set after falling in and out of love with one another.

“Paris Paramount” would have been Meyers’ return to the director’s chair since helming 2015’s “The Intern,” which starred Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway.

Meyers’ other credits include “The Parent Trap,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” “The Holiday,” “It’s Complicated,” “What Women Want,” and writing/producing “Father of the Bride” and its sequel.

Netflix did not respond to request for comment.

More to come…