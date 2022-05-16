Hollywood bosses used quarterly earning to send covert messages to negotiate a détente in the streaming wars.

Streaming Wars on a Budget? How Hollywood Plans to Scale Back Content Spending

by | May 16, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Entertainment chiefs signal plans to trim their projected $140 billion investment in new movies and TV shows

The Hollywood moguls who run the industry’s dominant streaming services sent out a surprising message in recent weeks: The all intend to slow down spending on exclusive new streaming series and movies.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Disney’s Bob Chapek, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Paramount’s Bob Bakish never met in person to discuss how to avoid runaway streaming spending to lure subscribers. They didn’t have to. Studio chief executives used quarterly earnings calls with Wall Street analysts to make their point.

