Customer will soon be able to watch Showtime's "Yellowjackets" and Paramount+'s "iCarly" on the same streaming service. (Showtime/Paramount+)

How Adding Showtime Will Make Paramount+ a Top Competitor in the Streaming Wars | Charts

by | May 10, 2022 @ 1:53 PM

With the premium network’s catalog, Paramount’s service will leapfrog into the top five of streamers

When Paramount makes good on its promise to add Showtime’s programming to its streaming service, Paramount+, the company can expect to land among the top five streamers in the United States in terms of demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Paramount+ saw its subscribers jump by 6.8 million in the company’s first quarter this year, an impressive number for a service trying to find its place in a crowded market. Streaming as a whole is one of Paramount’s most important investments and longevity plays, according to CEO Bob Bakish. And one of the most impressive performances for the larger company, outside of Paramount+ but related to its future, came from Showtime. 

